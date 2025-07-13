High scoring Rising Star Leon Flint is to return to action for Sheffield at Owlerton, after his injury lay-off.

Flint rode for Great Britain under 24s in Germany on Saturday, and now says he is ready to return for the Tru7Group Tigers on Monday against Oxford (July 14, 7.30pm).

He said after the GB meeting: “The shoulder has definitely felt better, but if I managed to get through today, I think I’ll be ready for anything.”

Tigers are currently four points behind leaders Ipswich in the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership, with the Witches also in action away at King’s Lynn on Monday. The Tigers have two meetings in hand on the Witches.

Sheffield skipper Josh Pickering is again backing his side to get two more league points, but expects a difficult meeting against Oxford.

He said: “They’ll have been really frustrated with how their season has gone.

“But you’ve only got to look back to last Monday and how they fought back against Ipswich and took them to a last heat decider, yes it was on home shale but they’re still a team that are very capable on their day and they’re a team with world class riders.

“They have been a bit up and down of late overall but if we keep plugging away like we have been doing recently then I believe we’ll get the win we’re going out there to get.”

Returning number seven Flint, aged 22, missed just two Tigers’ fixtures with a Type 3 Rockwood injury. He scored eight points to help Great Britain qualify for the Final of the European Under-24 Team Championships.

Meanwhile, Tigers number one Jack Holder will also be back having missed the win over Birmingham due to a family emergency.

Oxford include former Grand Prix racers Maciej Janowski and Peter Kildemand with former British Champion Craig Cook also back in their line-up whilst Rider Replacement operates for Erik Riss following a recurrence of previous health issues which are causing him severe discomfort and are impeding his vision.

Turnstiles open at 6pm with admission on the night £25 adults, £23 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £5 juniors (aged 12-17), whilst it’s just £1 for all kids aged 11 and under.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Anders Rowe, Josh Pickering, Lewi Kerr, Chris Holder, Justin Sedgmen, Leon Flint.

Oxford: Maciej Janowski, Rohan Tungate, Charles Wright, Craig Cook, Erik Riss R/R, Peter Kildemand, Luke Killeen.