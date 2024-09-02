Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield will take a 20 point lead into the second leg of their KO Cup final at Ipswich, and on-form Josh Pickering is optimistic they can lift the trophy.

The Tru7Group Tigers won the first leg at Owlerton by 55-35, with Pickering scoring a paid maximum of 17 plus a bonus point, and his fellow Australian Jack Holder recording a straight 18 point maximum from six rides.

It was a boost for Sheffield, who had earlier had the bad news that their three time former World Champion, Tai Woffinden, will not be fit to return from a serious elbow break this month. They operated rider replacement again as cover for him.

Pickering said it was a good night for the Tru7 Group Tigers.

Josh Pickering scored a paid maximum | National World

He said: “We had a job in hand, and a 20 point lead going into Thursday puts us in a very good position, and unbeaten myself, I’m happy with that.

In last season’s Premiership grand final Sheffield overcame an 18 point deficit to win in the second leg, but Pickering thinks 20 points will be enough.

He added: “We’re a different team. We went there to Foxhall last week, and we done them there. There is no reason why we can’t do it again on Thursday. That’s the plan and that’s what we want to do.”

He said it was unfortunate that Tai Woffinden would not be available for the run in at the end of the season.

He said: “We have been managing without him in a way, but you can’t replace him, so we just wish him all the best and hope he has a safe and quick recovery, and we’ll keep battling on.”

Tigers reserve Jason Edwards also scored well again at Owlerton in the first leg win, following up his seven (paid nine) against Belle last week, with a six (paid seven) against Ipswich, including a dramatic point in heat seven, which saw him finally pass Danny King, almost on the finish line, to grab third place, in a heat which saw Chris Holder win ahead of Tom Brennan.

Sheffield had won the first three heats by 4-2 margins to put themselves into the driving seat from the start, and the home side only lost one heat all night, a 5-1 reverse in heat eight.

But Sheffield responded to that heat eight setback by recording their own first 5-1 heat advantage of the night in heat nine, to restore a 12 point lead, Pickering finishing ahead of team mate Chris Holder.

Tigers went on to win 5-1 in heats 12 and 15, Chris Holder and Jason Edwards beating Danny King and Joe Thompson, who suffered mechanical failure, in heat 12; and Jack Holder and Pickering overcoming Ipswich guests Jaimon Lidsey and Keynan Rew in the final heat to put Sheffield those 20 points ahead, going into the second leg at Foxhall.

Sheffield 55: Jack Holder 18, Josh Pickering 17+1, Chris Holder 10+1, Jason Edwards 6+1, Kyle Howarth 3, Dan Gilkes 1, Tai Woffinden r/r.

Ipswich 35: Jaimon Lidsey 7, Keynan Rew 6+1, Tom Brennan 6, Adam Ellis 5+2, Dan Thompson 4+1, Danny King 4+1, Jordan Jenkins 3+1.

* Sheffield will finish top of the Rowe Motor Oil Speedway Premiership, after second placed Leicester lost 48-42 at King’s Lynn, ahead of the play-offs for the title.