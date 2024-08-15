Watch: Sheffield speedway rising star Dan Gilkes explains how getting Owlerton track time is helping him
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dan Gilkes has explained why he is getting extra track time at Owlerton, after Sheffield’s Speedway Premiership fixtures.
Gilkes, Sheffield’s rising star, who scored a paid seven against Birmingham, spoke to The Star after the meeting about the work he is putting in as well as the Tigers plans for the rest of the season, after the club secured their play-offs space.
Watch the video to see what he said this evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.