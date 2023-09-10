Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Australian grand prix star Max Fricke is set to stand in for injured Tai Woffinden in the Sheffield line up for the KO Cup final on Monday.

The former Speedway of Nations gold medallist joins the Tigers line up for the first leg of the two legged final at Owlerton, the Tigers have announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have put out a statement on their social media accounts saying: "Max Fricke guests at number one at Owlerton on Monday for our Knockout Cup Final first leg against Ipswich as Tai Woffinden starts his recovery from hand surgery."

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Tigers will bring in Kyle Newman at reserve, also as a guest rider, to cover for Claus Vissing, who is injured after a crash in Denmark last week. Vissing also missed Tigers win over Wolverhampton on Thursday, when Jye Etheridge stood in for him.

Claus Vissing will miss Sheffield's KO Cup Final first leg with injury

Ipswich, who have the two riders with the highest averages in the league in Emil Sayfutdinov and Jason Doyle, have also been forced to make a change to their line up due to injury.

Their former rider Joe Thompson comes back into the Witches' side as a guest for his injured brother Dan in the Rising Star position whilst Erik Riss moves to number two with Danyon Hume at number four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tigers are bidding to win the Speedway Premiership's top flight knock out competition for the second year in a how, having beaten Kings Lynn in the final of the Premiership Cup in 2022.

Sheffield have beaten King’s Lynn and Wolverhampton to get to this year's final. Ipswich have beaten both Leicester and Peterborough to get to this stage of the competition.

Tigers finished one place ahead of Ipswich in the league table, in third place, three points ahead of the Witches. Both teams qualified for the league play-offs.

Sheffield's play off dates, for their meetings with Wolverhampton, are on Monday September 25 (at Wolverhampton) for the first leg, and then on Thursday September 28 (at Owlerton).for the second leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams: Sheffield: Max Fricke (G), Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Tobiasz Musielak, Kyle Newman, Jason Edwards