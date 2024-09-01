Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield have received a boost ahead of their KO Cup Final against Ipswich, with rising star Dan Gilkes set to return.

Monday evening was originally set see the team’s National Development League number one, Nathan Ablitt, take the senior Tru7 Group Tigers rising star berth in what will be the first leg of final against Ipswich, at Owlerton, with Gilkes having missed recent meetings through an eye infection.

But tonight it has been confirmed that Gilkes is ready to return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers said in a statement this evening: “Sheffield have been boosted ahead of the Knockout Cup Final with the news that Rising Star Dan Gilkes has declared himself fit to return.

“The 22-year-old has missed the Tru7 Group Tigers’ last four fixtures after being diagnosed with Anterior Uveitis.

“But he’s now informed club management he feels ready to take his place once again and will be back at No.7 for their home leg against Ipswich on Monday at Owlerton.”

And Sheffield will operate rider replacement again for the injured Tai Woffinden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilkes returns as the club gets ready for a third successive top-flight cup final, against the side that pipped them to the trophy last year.

Speedway: Dan Gilkes is set to return for Sheffield against Ipswich in the KO Cup final | National World

The two clubs also met in last season’s Premiership Grand Final when Sheffield created history by successfully overturning an 18 point deficit to be crowned league champions.

This campaign saw the Witches win both ROWE Motor Oil Premiership R1 contests with the Tigers taking victory in both Round 2 clashes. Injuries have seen Ipswich lose their last six meetings whilst Sheffield are now ten unbeaten on home shale since the Suffolk side won at Owlerton back in May.

The Tigers’ last home outing saw them race to a stunning 22 point victory over rivals Belle Vue last Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Number three Chris Holder is hoping for a similar atmosphere this time around to help them in their quest to build up an advantage ahead of Thursday’s (September 5) decider at Foxhall.

“It’s probably one of the loudest stadiums in England,” Holder said talking about Owlerton.

“The cheering and the chanting from all down that home straight and on bends three and four really can be something else.

“While they get behind us from start to finish anyway, we know they are even louder when we get them going by pulling some big results out on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the place has a big crowd in, the noise can be pretty unreal so hopefully we can give them more to shout about and hopefully we can all enjoy another big end of the year together again.

“With Ipswich, we always seem to have some big meetings; things have been pretty close between us all season up until the last few weeks and again, we’ve had some close run things with them.

“It would be nice to win the Knockout Cup and get it back after losing to Ipswich last year and it would be nice to get a trophy taking us into the play-offs as well.”

Ipswich have booked Jaimon Lidsey and Tom Brennan as guests for their injured duo of Jason Doyle and Emil Sayfutdinov.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turnstiles open at 6pm and admission is £23 adults, £21 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £1 kids (up to and including age 17) whilst all under-5s are admitted free of charge. Season Tickets are NOT valid for cup fixtures.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Tai Woffinden R/R, Jason Edwards, Dan Gilkes.

Ipswich: Jaimon Lidsey, Keynan Rew, Danny King, Tom Brennan, Adam Ellis, Jordan Jenkins, Dan Thompson.