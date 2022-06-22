The reigning British Champion qualified for the Speedway European Championships over the weekend, which he’s now revealed was one of his hidden goals for this year.

It’s another proud addition to Ellis’ CV and it has certainly lifted his spirits again as the Tru Plant Tigers prepare to return to action.

Adam Ellis of Sheffield Tigers. Photo: Eddie Garvey.

They head to King’s Lynn tomorrow (7.30) before hosting Ipswich at Owlerton on Monday (7.30).

Ellis said: “We’ve got two important meetings coming up and we want to get something out of each of them.

“That’s easier said than done with how strong the league is turning out to be this year and we know we’re all going to have to be on it if we want to do that.

“King’s Lynn may have lost their last home meeting but they’ve still got plenty of riders who are fast around their own track.

“So we know that one will be tough but there’s no reason why we can’t go there and get something, even if it was just one point for the league.

“Then it will be good to get back to Sheffield again on Monday; we haven’t had a solid run of home meetings so far this season so it’s kind of like you’re always going back there and pressing reset.

“But we dug deep against Wolves last time and we do know what we can do if we all do our jobs at home.

“Obviously they’ve got a former World Champion in Doyley (Jason Doyle) and there’s a few ex-Sheffield riders like Danny (King) and Batch (Troy Batchelor) so we know they’ll come and give us a run for our money as well if we’re not careful.

“I’m looking forward to both of those meetings though – especially after the weekend which was a pretty big thing for me.

"After becoming British Champion last year, I kind of saw this as the next step.

"There are a lot of good riders involved and it might only be a mini-series but it's still competitive and it's still a major thing to be involved in.