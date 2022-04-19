Sheldon McDonald from Wybourn balances his studies at Sheffield Hallam University with a fledgling career as a professional boxer.

The 25-year-old cruiserweight prospect has been chosen to take part in an eight-man eliminator tournament in Manchester on May 14, with the winner taking home a £40,000 cheque on the night.

Sheffield cruiserweight prospect Sheldon McDonald. Photo courtesy of Global Boxing Management.

“I’m going to be finishing my degree at the end of this month so I’ll be studying for my final exams while training for this opportunity,” he said.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but I’m going to do it.”

The fighters will scrap it out over three three-minute rounds live on Sky Sports.

Having done his calculations, Sheldon is confident of success.

“It’s going to be very suited to me,” he said.

“I like to start sharp and fast and I have recently come from the amateurs.”

Bouts are fought over shorter distances in the unpaid ranks and former semi-professional footballer Sheldon won a gold medal at the 2018 England Boxing National Development Championships in his amateur days.

He also has none other than former cruiserweight king Johnny Nelson to call upon for advice as his mentor.

Sheldon, who has won his first three fights as a professional, added: “He’s confident I can win it.

“Just do my own thing, that’s the main message. It (the prize money) is there for the taking.

“I’m still a full-time student, that money is going to go a long way to helping my boxing career.

“I come from humble beginnings, that kind of money is a big motivator.

“The best version of me is good to win this.”

There will be a familiar face standing between Sheldon and the jackpot, however.

Ricky Reeves from Beighton is also taking part in the tournament.

Sheldon added: “I have sparred Ricky, we have got mutual friends, I have known him for years.

“If we draw each other it’s two possible ways of Sheffield winning this competition.

“Business is business, we are both going to be going for the knockout. We can be friends afterwards.”

Ricky, who works at Parkwood Academy, added: “I don’t think there’s anyone in the tournament who’s head and shoulders above anyone.