But a dad-of-two from Sheffield responsible for keeping pupils in line will be throwing punches on live television when he battles it out for £40,000.

Ricky Reeves from Beighton lives a double life as a professional boxer and head of Year 10 - a pastoral role - at Parkwood Academy.

Sheffield boxer Ricky Reeves with his two children, Mabel, one, and Preston, five.

The 31-year-old will take part in an eight-man eliminator tournament in Manchester on May 14, with the overall winner decided on the night.

"A lot of kids do say 'you are violent, Sir' when I'm trying to stop people fighting," Ricky tells The Star.

"Boxing is disciplined, it's self-defence at the worst because it's solely competitive."

But what do students and staff at Parkwood Academy think of his unusual second career?

Ricky in 2013 during his sprinting days taking part in the 60m heats at the British Athletics European Trials and UK Championships.

"The pupils love it,” says Ricky, “I run a boxing club.

“Whenever I fight all the kids are really supportive, they give me a lot of grief like 'Sir, you better not get banged out or you can't come back' and 'don't be showing us up'.

"The staff are really supportive. For my debut about 15 of them came to watch. A lot of the teachers laugh if I have a meeting with a parent and I've got a black eye from sparring.

"I'm going to start taking a group of children to a gym every Friday as an incentive, if they behave, to try and lead them and set an example.

"That's a win for me, if I can get some kids into boxing."

Ricky has won two of his fights as a professional in the cruiserweight division and trains twice a day alongside working full time.

As impressive as his time-management skills is the fact he has been boxing for just three years.

Previously a talented sprinter who won medals at several regional-level competitions, he took up the sport while injured and never looked back.

"They used to say to me 'you are pretty good at this, you should stick with it'," adds Ricky, who is trained by former world title contender Ryan Rhodes.

"He (Rhodes) has been there and done it all, he won everything bar a world title.

"He fought Canelo (Álvarez, four-weight world champion) and has a wealth of experience he passes on to me.

“Me and Ryan said if any opportunities like this come up we are going to take them with both hands."

Also in Ricky’s corner is his fiancé, Carly, and the couple’s two children, Preston, five, and Mabel, one.

"My daughter doesn’t really get it yet but my son absolutely loves it,” he adds.

"He comes to the gym with me sometimes, he wants to get into it when he’s older.

"My partner is really supportive when I’m having to train twice a day.”

Family and work commitments, as well as his relative old age in boxing terms, mean Ricky is pragmatic about what he can achieve between the ropes.

Still, he wants to make the most of any chance he gets to provide a better life for his young family.

"It’s a huge opportunity," he says of the tournament, which will be shown on Sky Sports.