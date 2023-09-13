Sheffield Tigers announce their team for the second leg of their speedway KO Cup semi-final against Ipswich

Aussie Grand prix star Max Fricke will again deputise for injured Tai Woffinden as Sheffield aim to win the KO Cup.

The Tru Plant Tigers go head to head with Ipswich on Thursday evening for the away leg of speedway's Sports Insure Premiership KO Cup Final against Ipswich, with a lead of just six points to defend from the first leg.

And with three time former world champion Woffinden out with his broken hand, and Danish rider Claus Vissing having been injured riding in Denmark last week, the Tigers will put the same team out as they fielded for Monday's first leg at Owlerton, with two guest riders - Fricke at number one, and Kyle Newman at reserve.

Max Fricke will deputise for Tai Woffinden again as Sheffield take on Ipswich in the speedway KO Cup second leg. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Ipswich will also be fielding a guest rider, as Joe Thompson continues in their rising star role.

The Tru Plant Tigers hold a six point lead following their 48-42 victory in South Yorkshire on Monday.

And while team boss Simon Stead says he would’ve felt more comfortable travelling with a bigger advantage, he is backing his riders to get the job done and defend their top-flight cup trophy.

“We know it’s going to be tough, but we’re far from giving up and throwing in the towel.

“At the end of the day we’ve got a lead, it is what it is and six points is six points.

“It’s still all to play for and it’s game on as far as we’re concerned!”

Ipswich: Emil Sayfutdinov, Danyon Hume, Danny King, Erik Riss, Jason Doyle, Keynan Rew, Joe Thompson.