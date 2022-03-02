Club owners the Bates family and Peter Mole took the plunge in the winter of 2019/20 but saw their first season wiped out by the pandemic.

But the 2021 season saw renewed excitement around the club with top class riders and increased attendances – particularly when northern rivals Belle Vue were in town.

Tigers boss Simon Stead pictured with rider Adam Ellis. Photo: Charlotte Flanigan.

The Aces will visit Owlerton a minimum of three times over the next seven months – possibly more if the clubs clash in the play-offs.

Said Stead: “It was a big call by the owners to step up but I think they’re pleased with how it all worked out.

“The move undoubtedly raised the profile of Sheffield Speedway and, of course, it came with TV coverage which was live on Eurosport and then free to air on Quest to a huge audience.

“What we did last season was lay the foundations for this year. It’s given us a taste of things to come.

“Everything just felt different about the place and I think the owners probably wish they’d stepped up before they did.

“The Premiership is the place to be for a club with the facilities at Owlerton Stadium and I know the club are really keen to make the track the best it possibly can be for some great racing.

“Now we’re into March I really can’t wait for the season to start. When you look around the league with the likes of our own Jack Holder and Adam Ellis, plus Max Fricke, Jason Doyle and Peter Kildemand coming back into British Speedway I think the Premiership will be more competitive than ever.

“I fancy our chances of getting into the play-offs and then anything can happen. We have a great team that the fans really want to see and it won’t be long now. Everyone wants to be a part of Sheffield Speedway.”

Sheffield’s opening home fixture at Owlerton Stadium is on Thursday April 7 against Belle Vue in a League Cup tie – but before then Todd Kurtz holds his testimonial on March 24 and the club are exploring the possibility of a meeting on Thursday March 31.