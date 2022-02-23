Sheffield’s British Champion is based in France but will be spending time in South Yorkshire in between meetings this year, his second season in Tigers colours.

And he’s revealed how he jumped at the chance to race in Todd Kurtz’s testimonial at Owlerton on Thursday March 24.

Adam Ellis in action for Sheffield Tigers. Photo: Jeff Higgott.

“Todd’s meeting is going to be good,” he said. “I was delighted to accept the chance to race in it.

“Todd’s had a good career and he deserves this meeting so I’m pleased to be there.

“Not only is it a good line-up but it will be great to get some competitive laps in around Sheffield again.

“Hopefully he gets a good crowd for it with it being the first meeting of the season.

“I’m hoping to be back on a bike in early March in France and then we go into the season, preparation is going well and hopefully we can have a good season again.”

Sheffield’s first team event at Owlerton is against roses rivals Belle Vue in the new League Cup competition on Thursday April 7.

They have two away meetings, both in the cup, before then at Belle Vue on Monday March 28 and Wolverhampton on Monday April 4.

“It’s a great way to start the season with fixtures against Belle Vue and Wolves,” said boss Simon Stead.

“With all the excitement surrounding the club after our team announcement three months ago I’m sure the crowds will come flooding in.

“I’m looking forward to it, as we’re nearly in March now you get that real sense of belief that the season is almost here.

“All the lads are working hard to get everything in place for what should be a big season for Sheffield Speedway, our second back in the top flight of the sport.”