Holder is racing for Tigers and Polish League top flight club Torun with the new season just a few weeks away now.

He will appear at the Todd Kurtz Testimonial at Owlerton on March 24 and will do some testing in Poland.

Jack Holder will race for Sheffield Tigers and Polish League top flight club Torun this season. Photo: Taylor Lanning.

But rules in the Polish League state riders can only race in one other league, which means Holder is restricted to the amount of meetings he can do.

“I’ll be busy, but not as busy as I’d like to be because we can only do the two leagues,” he said.

“I’m hoping to do some testing in mid-March over in Poland and then get going in England with Sheffield.

“I like the look of the Sheffield team and I can understand why fans are excited about it, I think we all are.”

Meanwhile former favourite Kurtz has confirmed three more riders for his testimonial which is the first meeting of the Owlerton season.

Wolverhampton duo Ryan Douglas and Nick Morris will appear and Tru Plant Tigers favourite Adam Ellis has also confirmed he will be in action.

They join Holder, Brady Kurtz, Nicolai Klindt, Kyle Howarth, Tobiasz Musielak and Sam Masters who have already been unveiled.

Kurtz said: “It’s taking shape nicely and I’ll be heading over to England soon.

“I’m looking forward to it, who would have believed it would take two years to rearrange my meeting when Covid first arrived on the scene?

“The line-up is great so far and hopefully I’ll have some more names to announce real soon.

“I want it to be a great night for the fans to enjoy too, I want them to go away feeling they’ve had value for money and we’ll work hard to ensure that happens.”