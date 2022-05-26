Ruben Stovell, who stands at 6ft 1in at the age of just 14, was first in the Boys 100m, 200m, 300m, 800m and long jump events at the Yorkshire County Championships in Cudworth earlier this month.

The Bethany School pupil also took bronze in the high jump.

Ruben Stovell of Hallamshire Harriers.

Ruben’s dad Andy said: "He’s got a lot to be proud of and he’s got a very humble attitude, I’m very proud of him for that.

“He doesn’t boast, he just thinks ‘What’s next, how can I improve?’.”

Ruben, who lives in Nether Edge and is already under-15 national indoor champion over 800m, has ambitions of being a multi-event athlete.

Andy added: “That’s where he’s heading, to be a decathlete, hopefully representing his country.

"I think he’s definitely on track for that because he just goes from strength to strength, he’s only 14.”

He continued: “He is 6ft 1in so when he races against kids he’s huge. It’s like, ‘Who’s allowing that adult to race those kids?’.

"He’s just blessed with good genes, but he does train very hard.”

While Andy admitted to losing track of Ruben’s achievements, the youngster keeps his growing medal collection on a dedicated shelf in his bedroom - which may soon need to be expanded.

“I’m not an expert but from what everybody says, and the sheer level of wins and personal bests – that just keep getting better and better – he looks to be on a very good trajectory,” said Andy.