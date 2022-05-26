Sheffield Sharks make offers to 2021/22 roster and wait on Mike Tuck decision

Head coach Atiba Lyons said he had received good feedback from all his players during the end-of-season exit meetings earlier this month.

He told The Star: “Everybody wanted to come back, which is positive.

Devante Wallace in action for the B. Braun Sheffield Sharks against Cheshire Phoenix at Ponds Forge. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

"We haven’t got any contracts signed yet. When you make offers you can’t drag it on too long because you want to move forward.”

Lyons is expecting decisions within the next fortnight and added: “You have got to get the British guys done first then see where we are with the budget.”

Under British Basketball League rules, a maximum of five international players are allowed on each roster to help provide more opportunities to British players.

Influential point guard Rodney Glasgow Jr, who hails from New York, has already committed to Sheffield for next season.

Glasgow Jr averaged just under 12 points and five assists per game in his first season with the Sharks, as well as four rebounds.

After the club’s best regular season finish for eight years, Lyons doesn’t expect his players to be short of offers elsewhere.

"They have got to push their careers, they also want to explore their options,” he said.

"It’s not as straightforward as we would like it to be.”

Captain and British-Canadian dual international Mike Tuck has yet to make a firm decision on his future as the 39-year-old ponders retirement after 13 seasons in Sheffield colours.

Lyons said: “I believe he’s taking this month off recuperating and relaxing. We are going to talk when he gets back from his vacation.

"We are still letting him have his room.”

New overseas arrivals would likely come from North America where the bulk of agents and Lyons’s contacts are based.

"America’s just got so much talent in abundance,” added Lyons.

"You get more bang for your buck.”