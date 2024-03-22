Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield boss Simon Stead felt early rustiness played its part in their opening night 47-43 defeat at Oxford.

With rain washing out both Kyle Howarth’s Testimonial last week as well as a planned track session on Wednesday, their fixture at Sandy Lane was the first bike time of the year for the Tru7 Group Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the champions chipped away at a 10 point gap the hosts had opened up and Stead believe the Tigers were short on luck

He said: “I thought we were unlucky.”

“We were a little bit rusty in the early heats, we had a few dropped points and we were a little bit unfortunate with an electrical failure for Tai (Woffinden) - if that would’ve finished how the race was preceding then we’d have had a draw.

“It was a difficult one having not had a practice ourselves, going straight into somewhere that was new to a lot of the lads and against a team who have had one meeting here already on top of a full day of practice last week.

“We came back at them though and we looked better overall as the meeting went on so there are positives we can take from this first one and that’s what I’d like us to focus on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two sides meet again for the first fixture of the season at Owlerton next Thursday (March 28, 7.30).