Sheffield suffered a first night defeat as the defending speedway premiership champions went down at Oxford.

Tai Woffinden scored 12 from six rides on the night, but it was Oxford who came out on top on the night, winning 47-43, with Charles Wright and Chris Harris their leading scorers.

The scores were level only for the first two heats, but Oxford never looked back, leading for most of the remainder of the meeting.

Oxford led by eight going into heat 15, but Sheffield pulled some points back with a 5-1 in to peg the score back to 47-43, with Tai Woffinden and Jack Holder beating Rohan Tungate, after Charles Wright had been excluded following a fall.

OXFORD: Maciej Janowski, Charles Wright , Nicolai Klindt, Chris Harris, Rohan Tungate, Lewis Kerr, Ashton Boughen.