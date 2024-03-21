Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the team which will get Sheffield Tigers defence of speedway's Premiership underway tonight

The team, shown here in this season's race suits, travel face Oxford Spires tonight, with team boss Simon Stead stating his faith in this season's line up.

The Tru7 Group Tigers go into the season as champions, after lifting the trophy at Owlerton last October after a dramatic victory over Ipswich in the grand final.

Sheffield's 2024 line up in this season's race suites. Picture: Jeff Davies

This season's team is made up of seven riders who represented the club throughout last year

Current Grand Prix stars Jack Holder and Tai Woffinden missed the grand final through injuries, but return along with 2012 World Champion Chris Holder, who is also back for the start of a British Speedway campaign.

The are joined by club captain Kyle Howarth and Josh Pickering, and British youngsters Jason Edwards and Dan Gilkes will line up at reserve.

The Tigers open with a test against Oxford who beat Birmingham 47-43 at home last week. Oxford will line up with one of the riders who won the grand final for Sheffield, with Chris Harris among their ranks.

Simon Stead says his side can’t wait to get going.

He said: “We were all at the Premiership Media day together and it was great to see the lads click straight back in”

“Whilst it was great to see them all again and have a bit of a catch up, it was honestly like the winter had never happened.

“The team spirit and the team atmosphere was still on a real high and they can’t wait to get stuck in.

“Oxford have built a solid looking team after coming into the Premiership but we are keen to get off to a good start.

“Because they rode there in the Championship last year, I think the lower part of our team can have a big say on the night.

“But as people already know, I’ve got a huge amount of faith in this team that we can have another great year, so roll on Thursday and let’s get started.”

Oxford: Maciej Janowski, Charles Wright, Nicolai Klindt, Chris Harris, Rohan Tungate, Lewis Kerr, Ashton Boughen.