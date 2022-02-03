Point guard Anderson had made a big impression on the team since his arrival at the start of the current campaign, helping the Sharks into a top-four position in the BBL.

But the American, who has had a nomadic professional career, has now moved on to pastures new.

Aaron Anderson has left Sheffield Sharks ‘by mutual consent’ the club has confirmed, with his replacement already unveiled. Phot: Bruce Rollinson

"The team wasn’t really gelling and forming as we would have liked,” said head coach Atiba Lyons.

"We thought we needed to make a change to get over that hump.

"Jon-Jon (Jonathan) Williams leaving really changed the dynamic of our team.”

Sharks captain Mike Tuck added: “There’s no hard feelings anywhere.

"We have brought in another player who’s already in the country and has a proven track record.”

That new player is Antwain Johnson, who has joined as a free agent after his short-term contract with Bristol Flyers expired.

Like Anderson, Johnson is a point guard – though is taller at 6ft 2ins – and will fill one of the team’s overseas slots.

He spent last season playing in the Georgian Superliga, where he averaged 19.2pts per game, and was previously named on the roster for NBA G-League – a developmental league for the NBA - Miami affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Tuck added: “Antwain’s great. As a person he’s a really good guy on and off the court. As a player he’s super hungry, very aggressive. He’s a big, physical guard and is really athletic.

"We’re excited. I think he’s going to fit in quite nicely.”