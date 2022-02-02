The English Institute Of Sport Sheffield (EIS) will host the final Run Jump Throw series of the indoor season on Saturday, which will see some of the country’s top sprinters involved, including Olympian Lee Thompson.

Thompson, a 400m specialist from Sheffield & Dearne Athletic Club, will be joined by 400m hurdler Chris McAlister, who represented Great Britain at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, as well as Seren Bundy-Davies – a 4x400m relay bronze medallist at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

Chris McAlister competes in the men's 400m hurdles at an international competition in 2019 (photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images).

Bundy-Davies also won gold in the same event at the 2016 European Championships.

Also competing is 100m and 200m sprinter Sean Crowie, who will represent the British overseas territory of St. Helena at this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, having previously competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Toby Harries, a 200m gold medallist at the 2017 European U20 Championships, is also involved.

"It will be a really good afternoon,” said Thompson’s coach John Henson.

The pair are targeting as many as three international competitions this summer, including Birmingham 2022.

Saturday will be another chance to measure the progress of Thompson – a British record-holder with Team GB’s 4x400m mixed relay team – who will run in a 600m event alongside his training partner Rob Shipley.

"We are looking for him to perhaps set a personal best and a good time over 600 metres, which is a test of his speed and endurance,” said Henson.

"I’m also looking for Rob to be close to, or better than, what he’s run before.”

Elsewhere, Dominic Walton, who is trained by John Woods from Sheffield & Dearne Athletic Club, will represent England at the Dynamic New Athletics Indoor (DNA) event in Glasgow on Saturday.

The former Sheffield Hallam student won the 800m men’s race at the Northern Athletics Indoor Championships at EIS in January, but will be running a 600m leg in a mixed gender and distance event.

Woods hopes to see Walton represent England at the Commonwealth Games and added: “It’s a big thing. Not everybody gets to represent their country so you have got to take that opportunity while it’s there.”