Sheffield Eagles: Jason Crookes doubtful for rest of season
Sheffield Eagles centre Jason Crookes looks set to miss the rest of the campaign after sustaining a shoulder injury in the defeat to York.
The ex-Batley ace has only just returned following a similar injury at the start of the season, with director of rugby Mark Aston confirming Crookes looks to have again dislocated his shoulder, almost certainly resulting in surgery this time around. He informed The Star: “Jason Crookes was a negative coming out of the York game. He injured the same shoulder, in similar circumstances to the last time. It is probably dislocated, so that's his season done now. He'll have to get the operation done and then get ready for next season.”
After picking up the first injury in the narrow win over Dewsbury in March, the 29-year-old returned to action against Toronto in May after delaying an operation until the end of the season.
Crookes initially took time to rediscover his fitness levels, but his performances in recent weeks suggested he was back up to speed, and once again a key member of Aston’s side until disaster struck again last Friday.
Aston explained: “He has looked strong, so it is disappointing for him. He did it trying to flick a ball out, to get a pass away to get us over the try line. There's an issue there with his shoulder which we knew about, he just needs it resolved now. It’s a shame because there’s no doubt we’ll miss him in the last seven games.”