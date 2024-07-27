Sheffield diver Yasmin Harper wins first medal of the Paris Olympics for Team GB

Sheffield's Yasmin Harper, left, and Scarlett Mew Jensen with their bronze medals

Sheffield diver Yasmin Harper helped Team GB earn their first medal of Paris 2024 in dramatic circumstances.

Ponds Forge-trained Harper, and her partner Scarlett Mew Jensen, claimed bronze in diving this morning.

A tricky third round in the women’s 3m synchronised event saw the duo plummet down the scoreboard into sixth after scoring 63.90, but they quickly improved with the following dive, scoring 71.10 to claw their way back into fourth.

Harper, a former pupil at High Storrs School, and Mew Jensen scored 70.68 in the final round and the battle for bronze was on with Australian pair Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith.

A slip on the diving board in the final round by the Australians saw them post only 48.60, paving the way for the third place to go to Mew Jensen and Harper - who also celebrates her 24th birthday tomorrow.