Rotherham close in on Northern League title
Rotherham are looking to seal the Northern Athletics League Division 2EC title as they host the final fixture of the season on Saturday.
Rotherham hold a two point advantage over City of Sheffield and Dearne who are able to call upon several members of their British League squad.
However, the deficit is unlikely to be overturned meaning a celebration is likely for the hosts.
At the other end of the table are Doncaster with Hallamshire only a point ahead of them.
Chesterfield head Division 3EC but with only a single point advantage over Lincoln Wellington. Their match is at Boston.
In Division 4EC Barnsley AC and Penistone are second and third going into their match at Cudworth.
Several South Yorkshire athletes will be in action in the British Milers Club meeting at Stretford on Saturday.
Ahmed Farah (City of Sheffield) will be chasing a personal best in the 800 metres as will Sheffield duo Beth Ansell and Emily Simpson in the women’s two lap race.
Hallamshire’s Cameron Bell goes for the 1500 metres where the graded races include City of Sheffield’s Jonathan Shields and Tom Horton.
Hallamshire’s Saskia Huxham, who has run well over 800 metres this year, moves up to the 1500.
Lewis Jagger (City of Sheffield) is in a strong 5000 metres field.