Relief and joy for Sheffield Sharks legend Mike Tuck after making history

The Sheffield Sharks and British Basketball League (BBL) legend wrote his name into the history books against the Surrey Scorchers on Sunday when he became Sheffield’s all-time leading points-scorer on his way to helping them to their first win in five.

He also got one particularly irksome monkey off his back in the process.

"I’m still buzzing from yesterday but I’m relieved everyone can stop asking me about it now if I’m honest,” he joked.

“We have been going through a bit of a dry spell in terms of winning and I didn’t want this to be a distraction for the team.

"It’s a huge milestone for me and I’m really proud of that achievement.”

Tuck, who is in his thirteenth and possibly final season with the Sharks, having joined the club in 2009, top-scored against Surrey with 16 points.

Sheffield Sharks and British Basketball League legend Mike Tuck is now Sheffield’s all-time leading points-scorer (photo: Bruce Rollinson).

He also reached 2,500 BBL rebounds in the match, underlining his continued importance to the team.

“I was definitely feeling the BBL love,” the Sharks skipper said, “listening to a few of the other games on the road back a few commentators were making comments (about the achievement).

"I was good to get that recognition league-wide. It’s a very, very special moment for me but it was more about getting that win.

"That was just the cherry on top.”

British-Canadian dual-national Tuck, now 38, has been inundated with messages of congratulations in the last 24 hours, with former teammates from each of his previous 12 seasons in South Yorkshire among those who have been in touch.

"My phone was going off the hook,” he added.

"You are hearing from people you haven't really heard from in a really long time, that goes to show it’s a really big deal.

"It means a lot, I’m so grateful to the Sheffield Sharks organisation just to have the opportunity to do this and still be playing basketball, the sport I love.”

Todd Cauthorn, the former Sharks captain-turned-assistant coach, previously held the record as the club’s all-time leading points-scorer.

Coincidentally, Cauthorn was skipper when Tuck arrived at the club twelve years ago, with the latter describing him as a ‘legend’ as well as a ‘mentor’.

"He was a guy I really looked up to,” said Tuck, who hopes to remain at the club in his off-court role as marketing and commercial manager when his playing days come to an end.

But before then there’s still work to be done on the court.

“I would love to add another piece of silverware to my name before I get out of here,” Tuck said.

"I have got a few in the cabinet right now but it’s always nice to have a couple more.”

The BBL Championship is Sheffield’s last remaining hope of silverware this season.