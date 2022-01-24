Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley: EFL refuse to postpone game despite Tykes request

Barnsley assistant coach Ferran Sibila confirmed head coach Poya Asbaghi is also self-isolating with Covid-19 symptoms, but could still be in the dugout tomorrow after returning two negative tests in the last 48 hours.

It is unclear whether how many Reds absences are due to coronavirus and how many are injury-enforced – with Sibila unable to confirm.

Poya Asbaghi, Manager of Barnsley looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Barnsley and Barrow AFC at Oakwell Stadium on January 08, 2022 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

He said: "Today in training we were less than 13 (sic) players from the first team available for the match.

"We tried to postpone the game but we have not been allowed. We remember the third of January, when we had to play against Nottingham – we wanted to play that game – but Nottingham had the chance to postpone the game because of some Covid cases. Even (though) they had more than 13 players in the first-team squad.

“This gives opportunities to other players. Even if it’s not the situation we want, the new players that come in, they come in with a lot of energy.”

EFL rules state clubs ‘will be expected to play’ where they have 14 players including a goalkeeper available, either from their registered squad list or from under-21 players not on the squad list who have played one league match, or any other contracted player not on the squad list but who otherwise would have been eligible to play.

Asked whether he felt Barnsley had been treated unfairly ahead of the twice-rearranged fixture, Sibila replied: “It’s difficult to say what’s fair and what’s not fair.

"What I know is that there’s some rules in the game and that in my opinion, the rules haven’t been played the same.

“As I said before, on the third on January we wanted to play that game. Nottingham had some Covid cases and they were able to postpone the game. I don’t know how many players they had in the squad so I don’t know how many players they had left, so it’s difficult for me to judge whether it’s fair or not fair.”