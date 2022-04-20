The Molten WBBL Coach of the Year award will now be known as the The Molten Betty Codona WBBL Coach of the Year award in honour of Ms Codona, who passed away last month.

In 1961 Betty founded Sheffield Hatters, the UK's first and most successful women’s basketball club.

Betty Codona, founder of WBBL outfit Sheffield Hatters, pictured in 2021.

“We’re delighted to be able to recognise the legacy of Betty with the re-naming of our Coach of the Year award,” said Jim Saker, chairman of the WBBL – the top tier of women’s basketball in the UK.

“The endless titles and accomplishments that Betty achieved over 60 years both as a coach and as an ambassador of the game are historic and the commitment that Betty gave to Women’s Basketball was unrivalled.”

Betty dedicated 60 years of her life to inspiring thousands of people to play the sport, including her two daughters, Vanessa Ellis and Loraine Gayle.

Today, Vanessa is head coach of the Hatters and Betty’s granddaughter is current Hatters guard Georgia Gayle.

Meanwhile, her grandson, Tyler Gayle, is assistant coach.

Jim added: “The re-naming of the award, alongside the Betty Codona WBBL Trophy, will ensure that the memory and legacy of Betty will live on for generations to come.”

The Molten Betty Codona WBBL Coach of the Year award will be presented at the WBBL Play-off Final at The O2, London on May 15.