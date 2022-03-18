Betty Codona OBE was the founder and chair of the Sheffield Hatters Women’s Basketball Club, and the club announced her death today.

In a statement on social media, the club said: “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Betty Codona OBE, the founder and chair of the Sheffield Hatters Women’s Basketball Club. Betty unexpectedly passed away, she was a caring mother, grandmother and the Queen of basketball.

"Betty was a pioneer in women’s sport throughout her life and was honoured with an OBE for her services to basketball. Dedicating her time to the equality of not just basketball but all of women’s sport.”

Born in 1938, Betty founded the first women’s basketball team in Sheffield, which was formed over 60 years ago. She has carried on her legacy in basketball through playing, coaching and even as the chair of England Basketball.

Betty’s family described her as ‘an inspiration for all’.

They said: “She was determined, relentless, intelligent and most of all passionate. Betty’s ethos will live on through every female who has represented the Hatters. Everyone here within the Hatters is deeply saddened but we stand united to carry on Betty’s values and beliefs as we respect the past and we will forge the future."

The Hatters statement said Betty was extremely proud of her two daughters who played to the highest level of basketball in England throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Vanessa Ellis has followed Betty’s footsteps into coaching, even having the chance to represent Great Britain and gaining a Commonwealth Games silver medal.

Loraine Gayle champions junior basketball development across Yorkshire, organising many school and club tournaments.

Her grandchildren are also involved in the game, both in playing the sport, and in coaching.

The club added: “During this time Betty’s family would like to thank everyone who has reached out to pay their respects. Over the coming weeks we hope to celebrate the life that Betty has lived and hope to inspire all who knew Betty to do the same.”

Basketball England chief executive Stewart Kellett said: “Betty lived an amazingly full and productive life. Her passion, determination and selflessness in promoting and serving the sport, and in particular, women’s basketball, has been unparalleled in terms of its success and influence.

“She was one of a kind. Her spirit and generosity saw her contribute to the sport and her community in Sheffield over such a long period of time, positively impacting so many lives. She will be greatly missed but her fantastic legacy is rightly a huge source of pride for her family and the Hatters club and all of us in basketball.”