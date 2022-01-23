Legend Mike Tuck hailed after reaching two remarkable Sheffield Sharks landmarks

Mike Tuck, the Sheffield Sharks legend. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Tuck’s first points came against the Guildford Heat in December 2009 – the team now known as the Surrey Scorchers, who the Sharks beat to return to winning ways on an afternoon when Tuck also reached the 2,500 career rebounds mark.

The Sharks ran out 70-65 winners in Surrey, with Tuck finishing with 16 points – with five rebounds and a steal – plus a couple more landmarks in a remarkable career.

Tuck, 38, passed the previous record of 4,252 points previously held by Todd Cauthorn with a three-pointer in the second quarter against the Scorchers.

“The word ‘legend’ gets bandied about very easily in terms of sporting figures,” read a tribute to Tuck issued by the Sharks.

“But in a sport where single year contracts are generally the norm, the longevity of Tuck’s 13 seasons and the magnitude of his scoring feat mean that the tag is fully justified.

“What has been remarkable to see has been how a confident young man of 25 has turned into the elder statesman of British basketball and is now part of Sheffield folklore.

“But what of the achievements in between? Four championships … only begin to scratch the surface. That 2016 win brought an MVP award for his 20 points, 13 rebounds and four assists against raging favourites Leicester Riders that were favourites no more once a chest-beating Tuck had worked his magic on the court.

“Add in the England captaincy at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia and you can see the esteem that Mike is held in from his British basketball peers.

“But numbers aside, the guy that speaks so eloquently and passionately about wanting to improve British basketball, the eyes of the fellow pro that light up when his name is mentioned show how much he is revered and the smile on the face of the young kid who stops for a selfie with his hero speak absolute volumes about someone who has done so much for British and Sheffield basketball.