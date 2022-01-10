The 24-year-old, who represents City of Sheffield & Dearne Athletic Club, made his first competitive outing of the year at the Manchester Indoor Open Meetings at Sport City on Sunday as he stepped up his preparations for a potentially packed summer season.

The World Athletics Championships, which were delayed by 12 months, are set to take place in July followed by Birmingham 2022 later that month and into August before the European Championships begin just one week later.

And Worksop-based 400m specialist Thompson, who balances sprinting with a full-time career in accountancy, could potentially take part in all three events.

(From L) Britain's Cameron Chalmers, Zoey Clarke, Emily Diamond and Lee Thompson, pose after taking third place in a race of the mixed 4x400m relay heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP).

"We are quite happy with the way things are progressing,” his coach John Henson said.

"Lee’s in a good place and we are just working for the next three months to try and improve some aspects we have identified.

"We might try and do all three, but it’s a big ask.”

History-maker Thompson helped Team GB’s 4x400m mixed relay team set a new British record time at Tokyo 2020 as the event made its Olympic debut.

Rotherham hurdler Melissa Coxon.

He is sitting out much of the indoor season to concentrate his efforts on this summer, but still came within 50 milliseconds of a new personal best 600m time last weekend.

“We will do a couple of events just to test the training out,” added John.

"If he ran a poor time then we would know there were some things needing changing in the programme but it went really well.”

Meanwhile, the 2022 North of England Indoor Championships will take place at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield this weekend.

Among those involved will be 200m sprinter Louie Hinchliffe from Crosspool.

Elsewhere, Rotherham hurdler Melissa Coxon admitted to being starstruck after rubbing shoulders with Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Andrew Pozzi at Loughborough University, where the 19-year-old former Wales High School pupil is studying.

She said: “I train six days a week, which is starting to mirror more of an elite training schedule.

"Jessica Ennis-Hill has always been an inspiration, now I can begin to relate to that training load.