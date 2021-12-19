The 30-year-old got back to winning ways with a close-fought points win over middleweight Angel Emilov at Ponds Forge on Friday, which was scored 58-57 in his favour, having been forced to move up two weight classes for the second time this year in order to find a dance partner.

“I’m always giving weight away because no one wants to fight me on the road,” he said afterwards.

Sheffield welterweight Anthony Tomlinson.

"It’s more than frustrating, these opponents are only getting confirmed at the last minute.

"I’m a fighting man but there’s got to be more structure with the build up of the fight.”

Tomlinson admitted the six rounds were ‘hard work’ but had just enough movement, ring craft and punching power to edge past a game Emilov, who was much more competitive than his 37 professional defeats suggested he would be.

"You could feel it was a completely different weight,” admitted the man from Norfolk Park.

Tomlinson’s trainer Roger Sampson said: “He did well coming off the back of quite a crushing defeat.”

‘The Truth’ was cheered on by his professional footballer brother Antwoine Hackford on Friday and has the British title in his sights.

“I’ll fight anybody in the away corner if it has to be like that,” he said.

"I’ll fight all these top 10 British prospects.”

Tomlinson’s stablemate Shakiel Thompson is another man who has every right to be frustrated.

For all his talent and potential the unbeaten 6ft 3ins middleweight monster, who was previously promoted by Frank Warren, has boxed just 57 seconds in the ring since 2019.

Having blown his opponent away with less than a minute on the clock in his comeback fight in September, 24-year-old Thompson was set to fight on the same bill as Tomlinson before the bout was cancelled following a positive Covid-19 case.

Friday’s Dennis Hobson-promoted show was hampered by the withdrawal of several home fighters, including Dave Allen, Kash Ali and Sheffield’s Perry Howe.

Intake fighter Tommy Frank was in action, however, and overcame Charles Tondo on points.

Tomlinson said: “I’m gutted for Shaq as he’s had a bad year.