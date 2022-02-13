The Sharks had suffered a post-Christmas dip in form following a Covid-enforced layoff and roster changes, but moved back into second spot in the BBL with another high-scoring win, finishing up 90-77 victors at Ponds Forge on Friday.

Six Sharks hit double figures in another productive night with new signing Antwain Johnson and MVP Rodney Glasgow Jr finishing up with 20 and 21 points respectively.

Sheffield Sharks made it three wins on the bounce against Glasgow Rocks on Friday. Photo: Adam Bates.

Devante Wallace’s all-round influence was evident with 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals, while Jordan Ratinho, Marcus Delpeche and Joe Mvuezolo all weighed in with 10 points.

Sheffield appear to be hitting top form ahead of a tough-looking trip to league leaders Leicester Riders on Friday (8pm tip-off).

The Riders remain unbeaten after 12 games of the regular season.

“It’s going to take a collective effort on offense and defense, we’re going to just have to grind it out,” said Sharks forward Joe Mvuezolo, who had a spell with the Riders in 2018.

”It might be one of those games where we have to fly around more, communicate more."

Mvuezolo, who also had a stint playing for the Surrey Scorchers during the 2018/19 season, added: "Everybody is beatable for us, we’re starting to play really well together and coach (Atiba Lyons) has done a good job of putting pieces together so we just need to grind it out and just keep going, keep doing what we’re doing to just keep winning.