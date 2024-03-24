But Denaby Main’s Terry Harper was forced to throw in the towel to Derby’s WBO welterweight champion Sandy Ryan.
A candidate for fight-of-the-night came as James Flint from Doncaster successfully defended his Central Area super lightweight belt against Manchester's Campbell Hatton – son of ring legend Ricky.
All pictures by Mark Robinson for Matchroom Boxing.
1. The body-shot moment Dalton Smith rocks Jose Zepeda
Smith's precise right hook flashing between the elbow guard completely winded Zepeda. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Photo: Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dalton Smith rocks Jose Zepeda for the WBC international super lightweight title. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Photo: Mark Robinson
The moment Dalton Smith wins by a knock out. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Photo: Mark RobinsonMark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dalton Smith and his team celebrate beating Jose Zepeda in the WBC international super lightweight title fight. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom BoxingDalton Smith wins Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing