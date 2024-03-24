Dalton Smith KOs Joe Zepeda: 14 pics from Sheffield boxer’s great fight night including Terri Harper, James Flint and Liam Cameron

Dalton Smith was the star of his own home town show when he knocked out Mexican Joe Zepeda in their WBC Silver super lightweight title fight at Sheffield Arena.
By Bob Westerdale
Published 24th Mar 2024, 11:37 GMT

The Sheffield Wednesday fan dedicated the win to his nan, and now promoter Eddie Hearn wants to stage his next big bout at Hillsborough Stadium.

But Denaby Main’s Terry Harper was forced to throw in the towel to Derby’s WBO welterweight champion Sandy Ryan.

A candidate for fight-of-the-night came as James Flint from Doncaster successfully defended his Central Area super lightweight belt against Manchester's Campbell Hatton – son of ring legend Ricky.

And Manor light heavyweight Liam Cameron knocked out Tanzania’s Hussein Itaba.Read Bob Westerdale’s full fight night report

All pictures by Mark Robinson for Matchroom Boxing.

Smith's precise right hook flashing between the elbow guard completely winded Zepeda. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

1. The body-shot moment Dalton Smith rocks Jose Zepeda

Smith's precise right hook flashing between the elbow guard completely winded Zepeda. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Photo: Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dalton Smith rocks Jose Zepeda for the WBC international super lightweight title. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

2. Smith rocks Zepeda's world

Dalton Smith rocks Jose Zepeda for the WBC international super lightweight title. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Photo: Mark Robinson

The moment Dalton Smith wins by a knock out. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

3. Smith beats Zepeda

The moment Dalton Smith wins by a knock out. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Photo: Mark RobinsonMark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dalton Smith and his team celebrate beating Jose Zepeda in the WBC international super lightweight title fight. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom BoxingDalton Smith wins

4. Sheffield, UK: Dalton Smith v Jose Zepeda, WBC International Super Lightweight Title.24 March 2024Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom BoxingDalton Smith wins

Dalton Smith and his team celebrate beating Jose Zepeda in the WBC international super lightweight title fight. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom BoxingDalton Smith wins Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

