Dalton Smith dedicates inch-perfect KO victory over Joe Zepeda to his nan

Dalton Smith rocks Joe Zepeda for the WBC international super lightweight title. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

A knockout delivered by a textbook body punch.

The sort of blow that coaches train their fighters to throw, but don’t always see rewarded with such stunning accuracy.

The technician involved, Dalton Smith, had been growing in confidence after early rounds exploring the undoubted capabilities of three times world title challenger Joe Zepeda.

The north American challenger for the WBC Silver super lightweight title had shown his resilience by surviving a huge blow to the right side of his head.

Then...BOOM.

In came the precise right hook flashing between his elbow guard – directed expertly to the solar plexus – enough to completely wind him.

The Mexican’s world stopped still for a second, as the full impact seared through his body.

Then the stricken southpaw started to slip to the canvas, fortunately missing Smith’s follow-up swipe.

And that was it.

Smith, the 5′ 9½″ Handsworth scalp-hunter who carries such poise and ring intelligence, had made his most crucial step yet toward being a global contender.

The British and Commonwealth super lightweight champ knows it, his Steel City gym endorses it and Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn will aim to take him along that pathway.

Dalton Smith and his team celebrate victory over Joe Zepeda at Sheffield Arena. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

His nan knows it too – he dedicated the fifth-round win and 12th stoppage to her, on her birthday.

Smith, aged 27, (previously W15 L0) said: “A lot of people think this was too soon for me,” adding that he had endured dreams in which he was going to get knocked out by Zepeda, 34, (W37 L4.)

“That just made me train harder and I showed where I belong.”

He said the boxing world would have noticed he had “done his talking in the ring” against an opponent who is used to “putting opponents to sleep”.

Terri Harper concedes to Sandy Ryan. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Now he wanted to pit his skills against unbeaten Adam Aziz, holder of the EBU European belt, despite the Smith crew believing the Slough boxer to be several levels below their man.

Hearn noted Smith’s display had been “world-class” against a seasoned brawler in his 15th year as a professional.

And he suggested that Kell Brook’s Bramall Lane show in 2017 could be re-engineered in the blue half of the city, with Dalton campaigning at Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium.

He too sent a message to Aziz: “I dare you to fight Dalton Smith!”

UNDERCARD

The chief support on the Matchroom bill, Derby’s WBO welterweight champion Sandy Ryan, aged 30, (W6 D1 D1) mounting her second defence against Denaby Main’s WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper, 27 (W14 D1 L2) was a crushing disappointment.

James Flint beats Campbell Hatton in the Central Area super-lightweight title fight. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Trainer Stefy Bull pulled the South Yorkshire woman out after four rounds after she’d been subjected to some meaty head and body punches.

Ryan had too much size and power and looked like she could cause some harm, so Bull’s actions are to be applauded.

The champion paid tribute to her vanquished opponent, but there is no disguising this was a significant set-back for Harper.

Later, Harper was disarmingly honest about her performance.

“I had the best camp and preparation for this fight, nothing more I could’ve done,” she said.

“Sometimes you just get beat by the better person.

“A big thank you to all my team and Stefy for having my health as priority.”

She admitted she was: “Gutted to not get the win. (I’m) going to switch off and spend my time with loved ones before getting back in the gym to rebuild.

“I’m home and safe and that’s all that matters “

A candidate for fight-of-the-night came as James Flint from Doncaster successfully defended his Central Area super lightweight belt against Manchester’s Campbell Hatton.

This was a full blooded affair – worth the price of the entrance fee alone – in which Ricky Hatton’s son’s early onslaught was repelled by some smart and brave boxing from Flint.

Both warriors were almost reduced to punch-drunk brawlers but Flint’s points victory was completely earned.

He accomplished something he can forever be proud of, on such a big stage.

Hats off too, to Manor light heavyweight Liam Cameron (W22 D5 L0) who found his second stoppage in 44 days.

He knocked out a disinterested Hussein Itaba (W16 D8 L3) from Tanzania and then enchanted the Sheffield Arena fans by telling them how he had defeated the demon drink and encouraged others who fall victim to alcohol to do the same.

OTHER RESULTS

Connan Murray, Cusworth, Doncaster beat Edgar Kemsky, Slovakia/Belfast.

Ishmael Davis, Leeds, beat Troy Williamson, Darlington.

Nico Leivars, Mansfield, beat Piotr Mirga, Southend.