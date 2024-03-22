Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 27-year-old from Handsworth competes for the WBC Silver Super Lightweight title against resourceful Mexican-American Jose Zepeda at Sheffield Arena on Saturday.

Smith knows the duel represents a hazardous step-up in calibre of an opponent, but one that is necessary to reach the upper echelons of the sport.

Hearn, always on the lookout for a moneyspinning boxing show in big venues, can't help but ponder if a fight can eventually be made for Smith at his belove Hillsborough.

He said the Steel City gym banger was streets ahead of any other active local fighter in terms of marketability.

"With all due respect to younger fighters coming through, he is the only fighter from Sheffield that is capable of hiring out that Arena," he said.

Hearn also referenced Sunny Edwards who lives in Sheffield but hails from Croydon.

Dalton was "a real proper lad from Sheffield" said the promoter adding: "The fans were coming out to support him and the dream is world championship boxing in Hillsborough and this (the Arena bill) is a massive part of that process" he said on IFL TV.

Smith is happy to wear the crown as Sheffield's biggest boxing draw.

"Sheffield's always been a big part of boxing; it has produced many champions over the years, the list goes on and on and I believe I am now the one carrying that torch and passing on that legacy to the next generation" said the fighter.

He said he'd received words of encouragement this week from the last big name in Sheffield boxing, Kell Brook.

Meanwhile, Adam Smith, once the unmistakeable voice of Sky TV boxing, has been unveiled as Director of Broadcasting for Sheffield-based boxing promotional company GBM Sports.

Last month in Sheffield, Adam Smith returned, after a period of illness, to the commentary desk with GBM Sports at the Canon Medical Arena for the European Title clash between Thomas Essomba and Elie Konki.

Smith has now committed his long-term future to Izzy Asif's brash new outfit.

He said: "I am really excited about working with Izzy and the team. It’s fresh, it’s new, it’s something different, it’s something growing. I’m honoured to have been asked. It’s a privilege and after what I’ve been through, (illness) I have a different perspective on life. I’m happy to be here, I’m lucky to be here, it's time to give back.”

CEO of GBM Sports, Asif, said: “When we launched GBM Sports, we had a clear vision - to be the number one boxing promoter in the UK. In our debut year we signed our unprecedented broadcast deal with talkSPORT.

"This year, we have made world-class additions to our fighting stable and will be selling out events in venues across the country.