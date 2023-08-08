News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Coffee worth £10,000 stolen in 'bizarre' and 'obviously targeted' hit
Massive manhunt underway after driver stabbed near play centre
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: Sheffield swimmer torches field with record-breaking gold medal in Trinidad

City of Sheffield swimmer Sienna Robinson broke the Commonwealth Youth Games record twice in one day on her way to gold in Trinidad.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST

A teenage swimmer from Sheffield has achieved Commonwealth glory after a record-breaking gold medal in Trinidad.

City of Sheffield swimmer Sienna Robinson set a Commonwealth Youth Games best for the Women's 50m breaststroke twice in one day. Her medal-winning 32.09s swim in the final shaved 0.02 seconds off of her previous best - set in the heats earlier that morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I just wanted to bring that gold medal home for England and make my family proud.

"That’s what was carrying me through that final. It was not the nerves – it was just touch that wall before anyone else does and bring it home for England."

Sienna's spectacular win comes just over a year after her appendix ruptured mid-race at the 2022 British Championships. The injury brought her British Championship campaign to an abrupt, disappointing halt. The surgery afterwards slowed her recovey process.

She told The Yorkshire Post: “I went back home, I couldn’t even sit up, I lost the ability to move.

Sienna Robinson (pictured) won a record-breaking gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023. (Photo courtesy of Swim England)Sienna Robinson (pictured) won a record-breaking gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023. (Photo courtesy of Swim England)
Sienna Robinson (pictured) won a record-breaking gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023. (Photo courtesy of Swim England)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I was rushed into hospital with a rupturing appendix, sepsis and had to have an operation that day.

“My stomach had been cut open so I couldn’t turn properly in the water for ages... I was told I couldn’t lift weights for risk of giving myself a hernia.”

Swim England said Sienna's "stunning" swim was the standout performance in a successful evening for Team England, after she touched the wall 0.25 seconds ahead of second place. England's young athletes won a total of six medals, including three golds.

Sienna continued: “To race in such a good environment is helping me a lot to give me momentum to go from heats to finals. 

"I’m loving how the team is so united – we all have each other’s backs and were so closely knit. There is no-one in the squad bringing anyone down. 

“We’re all uplifting each other and it’s a really nice environment.”

Related topics:SwimmingCommonwealth GamesSheffield