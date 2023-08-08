The "stunning" house sits in an elevated position within a private, gated plot on one of Ranmoor's most iconic roads.

A "spectacular" five bedroom home in one of Sheffield's leafiest suburbs has been put up for sale for £1,250,000.

The home, said to be located in the heart of Ranmoor, has a very modern interior and benefits from a garden bar and a range of unique and original features. Whitehornes Estate Agents have shared the listing on the property site Zoopla, where it appears amongst the most expensive in the city.

The home has a number of entrances, but the main door brings you into a very bright and spacious entrance hall. You can then reach the large lounge, kitchen/diner and private garden from there.

Upstairs, the five bedrooms and the two bathrooms can be found. One of the bathrooms is the master en-suite, which forms part of the luxurious master suite.

Take a look through this "spectacular" home using the gallery below.

