News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Coffee worth £10,000 stolen in 'bizarre' and 'obviously targeted' hit
Massive manhunt underway after driver stabbed near play centre
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Sheffield Houses: Inside £1,250,000 five bedroom family home in Ranmoor near top schools and the Peak District

The "stunning" house sits in an elevated position within a private, gated plot on one of Ranmoor's most iconic roads.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:46 BST

A "spectacular" five bedroom home in one of Sheffield's leafiest suburbs has been put up for sale for £1,250,000.

The home, said to be located in the heart of Ranmoor, has a very modern interior and benefits from a garden bar and a range of unique and original features. Whitehornes Estate Agents have shared the listing on the property site Zoopla, where it appears amongst the most expensive in the city.

The home has a number of entrances, but the main door brings you into a very bright and spacious entrance hall. You can then reach the large lounge, kitchen/diner and private garden from there.

Upstairs, the five bedrooms and the two bathrooms can be found. One of the bathrooms is the master en-suite, which forms part of the luxurious master suite.

Take a look through this "spectacular" home using the gallery below.

This commanding Sheffield property occupies a raised position in Ranmoor. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Ranmoor

This commanding Sheffield property occupies a raised position in Ranmoor. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The kitchen/diner is located in the heart of the ground floor - truly making it the hub of the home. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Kitchen

The kitchen/diner is located in the heart of the ground floor - truly making it the hub of the home. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The lounge is bright and spacious and benefits from a unique feature... (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Lounge

The lounge is bright and spacious and benefits from a unique feature... (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
Disguised into the lounge wall is this unique compartment for stowing away your finest bottles. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Hidden cupboard

Disguised into the lounge wall is this unique compartment for stowing away your finest bottles. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ZooplaSheffieldProperty