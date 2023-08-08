News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Coffee worth £10,000 stolen in 'bizarre' and 'obviously targeted' hit
Massive manhunt underway after driver stabbed near play centre
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Nathanial Soares: Police reissue appeal to find man wanted in connection to burglary and assault in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police has appealed once again for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection to criminal offences in Sheffield.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:58 BST

Nathaniel Soares is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection with burglary and assault offences which occurred in the Sheffield area last month, in July. 

Nathaniel Soares, aged 33, is wanted in connection with burglary and assault offences in the Sheffield area in July.Nathaniel Soares, aged 33, is wanted in connection with burglary and assault offences in the Sheffield area in July.
Nathaniel Soares, aged 33, is wanted in connection with burglary and assault offences in the Sheffield area in July.

Police first issued an appeal last month, and have done so again as Soares’ whereabouts remain unknown. Soares, aged 33, is originally from Kettering and it is thought he may have travelled back to this area.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Soares recently, or knows where he may be staying.

If you see Soares, please do not approach him but instead call 101. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 101 or contact the police via the online portal quoting incident number 217 of July 8 2023.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldKetteringPolice