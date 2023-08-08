South Yorkshire Police has appealed once again for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection to criminal offences in Sheffield.

Nathaniel Soares is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection with burglary and assault offences which occurred in the Sheffield area last month, in July.

Police first issued an appeal last month, and have done so again as Soares’ whereabouts remain unknown. Soares, aged 33, is originally from Kettering and it is thought he may have travelled back to this area.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Soares recently, or knows where he may be staying.