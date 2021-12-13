British Boxing Board of Control ‘would support’ Bradley Skeete and Hamzah Sheeraz rematch
The British Boxing Board of Control say they would support the World Boxing Organisation in ordering a rematch between Bradley Skeete and Hamzah Sheeraz.
The pair’s fight for the sanctioning body’s European super welterweight title on 4 December was mired in controversy after Ingle Gym fighter Skeete was struck by a succession of illegal blows from his opponent which he claimed could have caused ‘serious damage’.
Sheffield United starlet enjoying friendly rivalry with boxing brother
Having been in cruise control against much-fancied prospect Sheeraz, the 34-year-old was punched twice while on the canvas after taking a knee following a shot to the back of his head in round eight.
Dazed and unable to recover, he was sent to the deck by a left hook in the opening minute of the next round before referee Steve Gray stopped the fight at London’s Copper Box Arena.
Skeete claimed Gray initially told him ‘to take as much time as you need’ before ordering him to get up, otherwise the bout would be waved off and victory declared for the home fighter.
But in a statement released on Monday, boxing’s governing body wrote: “Having considered his explanation and options available to him under the rules, the Board accept his account as to his actions.
“Whilst the Board have accepted Mr. Gray’s explanation, they would support the World Boxing Organisation ordering a return of this contest.”
In a Twitter post following the decision, Skeete said: “So it looks like getting hit with 3 illegal punches while defenceless on the canvas is acceptable! Absolutely disgusting!”
Sheeraz will appear before the Southern Area Council of the British Boxing Board of Control at a date to be confirmed.
The 22-year-old previously claimed his actions were unintentional and offered Skeete a rematch.