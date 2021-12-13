The pair’s fight for the sanctioning body’s European super welterweight title on 4 December was mired in controversy after Ingle Gym fighter Skeete was struck by a succession of illegal blows from his opponent which he claimed could have caused ‘serious damage’.

Sheffield United starlet enjoying friendly rivalry with boxing brother

Having been in cruise control against much-fancied prospect Sheeraz, the 34-year-old was punched twice while on the canvas after taking a knee following a shot to the back of his head in round eight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Gray speaks with Hamzah Sheeraz in his fight against Bradley Skeete for the WBO European super welterweight title at the Copper Box Arena on December 4 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).

Dazed and unable to recover, he was sent to the deck by a left hook in the opening minute of the next round before referee Steve Gray stopped the fight at London’s Copper Box Arena.

Skeete claimed Gray initially told him ‘to take as much time as you need’ before ordering him to get up, otherwise the bout would be waved off and victory declared for the home fighter.

But in a statement released on Monday, boxing’s governing body wrote: “Having considered his explanation and options available to him under the rules, the Board accept his account as to his actions.

“Whilst the Board have accepted Mr. Gray’s explanation, they would support the World Boxing Organisation ordering a return of this contest.”

Bradley Skeete was struck by a succession of illegal shots against Hamzah Sheeraz (photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).

In a Twitter post following the decision, Skeete said: “So it looks like getting hit with 3 illegal punches while defenceless on the canvas is acceptable! Absolutely disgusting!”

Sheeraz will appear before the Southern Area Council of the British Boxing Board of Control at a date to be confirmed.