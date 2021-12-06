Having been in cruise control against the much-fancied prospect, 34-year-old Skeete, who is now based at the Ingle Gym in Wincobank, was punched twice while on the canvas after taking a knee following a shot to the back of his head in round eight.

Dazed and unable to recover, he was sent to the deck by a left hook in the opening minute of the next round before referee Steve Gray stopped the fight at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday.

Bradley Skeete admitted he was lucky to have avoided ‘serious damage’ after he was struck by a succession of 'disgusting' illegal blows from Hamzah Sheeraz (photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).

“The last one of the three punches is as clear as day,” said Skeete.

"It knocked me out, I slumped off to the side. It’s disgusting, that could have caused me serious damage.

"I believe the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) will make that a no contest and order a rematch.”

Amer Khan trains Skeete along with Dominic Ingle, who confirmed he will complain to the BBBofC.

Sheeraz was deducted a point for striking Skeete when he had already taken a knee (photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).

Khan called for video replays to be introduced for referees in boxing and added: “There’s a lot of lives on the line – one fight and you are done.”

On the decision to send Skeete back out for the final two rounds, Khan said: “He was up by a country mile (on the scorecards), he was alright but not 100 per cent and we knew with the finish line in sight we could maybe get through the round, but the damage was already done.

"He was boxing lovely, he didn’t get caught with anything. It was a masterclass.”

Despite the result and no guarantee of a rematch, Skeete insisted he is ‘far from finished’ after producing what he and former world champion David Haye described as his best-ever performance.

He added: "Everyone wrote me off before I boxed the best I ever have in there in my first competitive fight for three years. Imagine what I’ll be like with momentum and more training.

"On that performance I’ve got as long as I want. I was in with a young, fresh 22-year-old champion who is meant to be this big dynamite puncher who’s going on to win a world title.