Parker Stewart signs with the Sharks after an "impressive" college career at Pittsburgh and Tennessee Martin.

The B. Braun Sheffield Sharks have signed 25-year-old shooting guard, Parker Stewart, for his first professional season.

Stewart will join the Sharks roster for the 2023/24 season following an "impressive" college career at Pittsburgh and Tennessee Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head Coach Atiba Lyons said: "Parker is an incredibly talented player with tremendous potential. He has the skills to make an immediate impact in the British Basketball League.

The Sheffield Sharks have signed 25-year-old Parker Stewart for the 2023/24 season. (Photo courtesy of B. Braun Sheffield Sharks)

"We are excited to have him on board and believe that he will be a valuable asset to our team as we strive for success in the upcoming season."

During his college career, the 6'5 wing averaged 16 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He will be available for the Sharks first game of the British Basketball League season against the Newcastle Eagles.

Stewart said: "I’m excited to have the opportunity to play in the British Basketball League and represent the Sheffield Sharks. This is the first step in my professional journey, and I want to go out there and compete at the highest level."