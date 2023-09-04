British Basketball League: Sheffield Sharks sign 25-year-old US shooting guard from Tennessee Martin
Parker Stewart signs with the Sharks after an "impressive" college career at Pittsburgh and Tennessee Martin.
The B. Braun Sheffield Sharks have signed 25-year-old shooting guard, Parker Stewart, for his first professional season.
Stewart will join the Sharks roster for the 2023/24 season following an "impressive" college career at Pittsburgh and Tennessee Martin.
Head Coach Atiba Lyons said: "Parker is an incredibly talented player with tremendous potential. He has the skills to make an immediate impact in the British Basketball League.
"We are excited to have him on board and believe that he will be a valuable asset to our team as we strive for success in the upcoming season."
During his college career, the 6'5 wing averaged 16 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He will be available for the Sharks first game of the British Basketball League season against the Newcastle Eagles.
Stewart said: "I’m excited to have the opportunity to play in the British Basketball League and represent the Sheffield Sharks. This is the first step in my professional journey, and I want to go out there and compete at the highest level."
