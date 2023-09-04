Sheffield Wednesday could look to sign free agent after late striker miss-out

Sheffield Wednesday could add to their squad despite the closure of the transfer window last Friday.

That’s according to Owls boss Xisco, who has until Wednesday to register up to 25 players for EFL football this season.

Free agent players can still be signed by EFL clubs outside of the transfer window. If Wednesday so choose, they can name fewer than 25 players in order to keep a space free for any possible incoming freebies to be registered at a later date.

The Star reported late last week that Wednesday were in the hunt for new attackers in the final days of the window but were ultimately unable to get a deal over the line beyond the addition of midfield paid Jeff Hendrick and John Buckley.

The club already have matters to consider in that they may have to omit senior contracted players from their registered squad .

Asked whether the club may look into the free agent market for fresh attacking talent, Xisco said: “Always.

“It’s important. With me, I will always try to improve. If not, why not? We are thinking about what is best for the club.

“You’re only thinking about how you can improve the situation and you can improve your squad or your club.

“I’m working and I’m thinking. If we can do it, we will do it.”

Any incoming free agent will likely not have had the benefit of a thorough pre-season and could take some time in getting upto speed in terms of match sharpness.

It is suggested Wednesday will look beyond that short-term issue and in the event of a new player coming in would be patient.

“You need to understand I don’t only think for now,” Xisco continued.

“If you’re only thinking of now, for sure you wouldn’t sign some players because they haven’t had a pre-season.

“If you want a result for tomorrow, you don’t sign them. It’s impossible for them to be ready tomorrow. He needs a minimum of four, five, six weeks to be ready.

“But if you are thinking to improve the situation for the club, why not? If it’s better for us for the future, why not?