Sheffield Sharks new arena: Park Community Arena in Olympic Legacy Park confirms new name in 10-year-deal
The Park Community Arena will now be known as the "Canon Medical Arena" until 2033.
The Sheffield Sharks' brand new, purpose-built arena at the Olympic Legacy Park has been given a new name after a 10-year naming rights deal was signed with Canon Medical Systems UK.
Fans will soon be able to watch the Sharks and Sheffield Hatters play at the "Canon Medical Arena", as both teams prepare to tip-off the new season in their new home.
Sarah Backovic, Managing Director at the Sheffield Sharks, said: "This is what you call a 'game-changer' for both teams. For us, it is beyond excitement.
"The team that are here are practicing inside the arena every day. It is a really great environment that encourages professionality... in due course, it will be great for attracting top talent to Sheffield."
The naming rights deal with Canon Medical Systems UK will run through to 2033. The arena will be the first of its kind in the UK, including three basketball courts, studio space, a classroom for children on the RESPECT program, and a state of the art Medical Diagnostic Centre.
Ms Backovic believes the diagnostic centre is "second-to-none" in the UK, with only the facilities at footballing giants Manchester United able to rival it.
The deal comes as part of the wider relationship with Canon Medical, who have been heavily involved in the construction and development of the new arena.
The "Canon Medical Arena" will provide accessible and reasonably priced courts for every age bracket, from grassroots basketball to elite athletes. The arena layout, which will be used by the Sharks and Hatters for home games, will be capable of accommodating for 2,000 to 2,500 supporters.
The Sharks' first game in their new home will tip-off on October 8, 2023 against the Newcastle Eagles.