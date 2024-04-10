Britain's top base for women boxers is in Sheffield, says brawler Bree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 28-year-old undefeated Manor welterweight swtiched to Steel City gym five months ago and now rubs shoulders with three other professional female competitors, Chantelle Cameron, Ebonie Jones and Nicola Barke.

The environment has brought Sheffield's first professional female boxer on in leaps and bounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And being trained by former ABA champion Liam Cameron has given her the belief that she can be competing for titles soon.

Bree features on Stefy Bull's card at Magna Centre, Rotherham, on Friday, where she will be hoping to chalk up her fifth straight win.

She pits her skills against Vaida Masiokaite, aged 36, from Lithuania, and is confident she can get the job done.

"I moved to Steel City from Manor Boxing - they were brilliant guys there and I am so grateful for everything they did for me.

"But I needed a change.

Bree Wright - belt hunter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Success brings success so Grant Smith's gym was the right place to go to.

"You are what you surround yourself with.

"I would be shocked if there is another gym in the country with four pro women boxers. The place is on fire.

"Chantelle (former world super lightweight champion) is a beast, I have never seen an athlete like her, she never stops throwing. It's great to learn from her.

Liam Cameron and Bree Wright

"Nicola is the most amazing and nicest person I have ever met and in the ring she's so skilled, while Ebonie is quality as well...a mini-Mike Tyson.

"She is on the same bill at Magna."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bree said it was good: "To be around such strong-minded women.

"Also, Liam has been a God-send for me as a trainer and has been with me at the gym non-stop" said the devout Sheffield United fan.

Bree Wright poster

"On top of that you have Dalton Smith, Nico Leivars, Sunny Edwards, there, it is a great place to be.

"Everybody does their own training but we are all in this to win, together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bree, who grew up and still lives on the Manor, is 5ft 10ins tall, and says she has an unorthodox style.

She likes to react to whatever her opponent brings, but says she intends to be pressing hard on Friday.

"I have put the work and the sparring in for this and nowt will stop me" says Bree, who sometimes goes under the surname Burbeary.

"I know that my opponent is coming for a fight and that she has been in with a lot of good people, including Nicola and Chantelle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She'll be no walkover" said Bree, who enjoys watching showboating boxer Ben Whittaker.

"This will be my first eight-rounder, which will help my experience" said Bree, a worker at Ford Windows, of Darnall.

"We are fighting at a catchweight, I am coming down, she is coming up, to 145 pounds.