Bree Wright is believed to be Sheffield's first female professional boxer and lived up to her nickname of ‘Different Breed’ when she blew away her opponent inside two rounds at Bramall Lane on Friday.

The Stradbroke-based 26-year-old contemplated taking her own life last year before she lost three stone and became a national amateur champion after eight years out of the ring.

"I feel unbelievable,” she said.

"I just feel so proud of myself, nine months ago no one would have thought I would be here. This is just brilliant.”

Bree described her debut as an ‘emotional night’ for her and her team.

She added: “I had a moment with my coach (Roger Sampson) a week before the fight, I was like ‘Roger, this is crazy, it’s actually mad how far we have come in such a short amount of time’.

"We just feel unbeatable after coming back from that.”

Bree Wright at the Manor Boxing Academy where she trains.

Friday’s opponent, Hungarian Klaudia Vigh, had previously shared a ring with world champions Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin.

"I enjoyed every minute of it,” said an ecstatic Bree, who is already back in training.

"I got a bonus for stopping her, that’s extra special. It’s a good statement to make.”

Were there any nerves on the night?

Sheffield's first female professional boxer Bree Wright earned a second-round stoppage on her debut. Photo: Fight Connect TV.

“I trained so hard, there wasn’t one bit of doubt in my mind.”

And what about that winning feeling?

"There are just some things money can’t buy, that’s definitely one of those feelings,” she said.

Bree hopes to fight again in July.