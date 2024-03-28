Liam Cameron's one round wonders could lead to USA challenge

The Sheffield boxer's last two fights both ended with him flattening his opponent in the opening minutes.The 33-year-old light heavyweight stopped Harry Matthews a second before the first period ended in February. Then he had Hussein Itaba on his backside twice last Saturday before the contest was over; all within two minutes 32 seconds.There aren't many boxers that can claim back-to-back round-one victories.And the former Commonwealth champion hopes his resurgent form will lead to opportunities.He has his eye on a British title shot, an offer to box in America, and hopefully more bookings on Matchroom events.Certainly, his TKO over Itaba, from Tanzania, won't have harmed his ambitions."I was shell-shocked how that went" Cameron admitted to The Star."I wanted to box him, but I got the opportunity to nail him and took it."The fight was on the big stage of Sheffield Arena - a place I had gone to as a kid to watch Ricky Hatton beat Carlos Maussa (2005.)"Now it was my turn, but with just two weeks' notice, taking on somebody with a good record, and who has been in some wars."I was gobsmacked how it went. "My first right hand had him wobbling and I knew I had him on the back foot. I knew then I would beat him, but wow, what a way to do it."Cameron, from the Manor, is now waiting to see if manager Lee Eaton can complete a deal for him to box in the States, where Cameron says there has been interest in seeing him perform."That would be massive for me, so we will have to see what happens."A British title is what I want further down the line."I think I am capable of doing that."The boxer, who is trained by Pearce Gudgeon at Steel City gym, will be closely watching how potential rival, Barnsley's Callum Simpson fares on Sunday.Simpson, 27, boxes Dulla Mbabe on the undercard for the Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke British heavyweight title fight at the O2 Arena, London.Simpson is hoping for his 14th win as he heads towards a British super-middleweight title challenge, a single division down from what Cameron is currently campaigning in.A South Yorkshire derby between the former sparring mates would be an exciting prospect for local fight fans.