Dalton Smith demonstrated the maturity required to become a boxing great during his devastating win over Sam Maxwell in Sheffield, according to reigning world champion Sunny Edwards.

After claiming the Lonsdale belt outright with an eye-catching knockout at the Utilita Arena on Saturday night, Smith is now expected to challenge for the European super-lightweight title when he makes his return to the ring following what proved an illuminating victory.

Having extended his unbeaten professional record to 15 fights, Smith thrust himself into contention for Franck Petitjean’s belt by felling Maxwell in the seventh round of their British and Commonwealth bout.

Afterwards Edwards, the reigning IBF flyweight champion, admitted he had been more impressed by the maturity Smith demonstrated than the powerful blow he landed on Smith’s temple to scramble his opponent’s senses. That, the Londoner explained, is an essential trait for anyone hoping to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

“I feel like every minute that he’s spent in the boxing ring, Dalton has been very much in control,” Edwards said. “Even fights that didn’t end in a spectacular knockout, there’s been no danger or jeopardy.

“When a fighter gets in and wins nearly every second of every round comfortably and convincingly, that’s what makes them a great fighter. We know Sam is good and we know he’s tough.”

Sheffield's Dalton Smith is heading for a European title shot: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

As Edwards outlined during an interview with DAZN, Smith’s performance against Maxwell was as sophisticated as it was effective. Despite being cut above both eyes, the 26-year-old stuck assiduously to the strategy he and his father and trainer Grant had devised during their training camp; showcasing his temperament, shot selection and discipline rather than relying on his raw power.

Although the scenario surrounding Petitjean is complex, by the time the wounds Smith sustained en route to his latest triumph have healed, the Frenchman should either be in a position to accept his challenge or could even have vacated his crown.

“He (Smith) was always looking to find his shots,” Edwards continued. “In my eyes, he won every single round.

“Dalton can really punch. People might get frustrated with the patience he shows but he’s looking for the right one without giving away the percentages, just throwing everything and burning through the gas tank.”

Sunny Edwards celebrates victory: Warren Little/Getty Images