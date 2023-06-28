“We’re all gentlemen in this game,” Dalton Smith says, which might come as a surprise to some of those who will witness the Sheffield super-lightweight and Sam Maxwell attempt to bludgeon each other into submission late on Saturday night.

Boxing is a brutal, bloody business. One which demands those taking part try and inflict extreme pain and punishment on the person facing them across the ring. But beneath the savagery, there is always mutual respect. At least from the people actually throwing punches and those in their respective corners.

“I’ll never belittle anyone who steps inside the ropes, who's got the courage to do this,” Smith continues, as he looks ahead to his headlining battle at the Utilita Arena with The Star. “That’s because I know what it takes and understand why the other person is doing this. We all get in there because we are trying to put food on the table for our families and loved ones. We’re doing it because we want the best possible futures for them and ourselves.”

Smith, the reigning British champion, will thrust himself into the world title conversation if he preserves his unbeaten record this weekend. Maxwell holds the Commonwealth strap and has lost just one - a shot at the IBO belt last year - of his 17 bouts.

Smith, nicknamed ‘Thunder’ is the favourite. But Maxwell’s pedigree, he is a former WBO European and UK titlist himself, means this bout is laced with jeopardy. Which explains why, after watching the Londoner go through his paces at Wednesday’s public workout inside Meadowhall, Smith’s own routine with his father and trainer Grant was studied intently by Maxwell and members of his camp.

Sheffield's Dalton Smith headlines at the Utilita Arena on Saturday night: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“There’s not many sports I suppose where you spend the week so close to whoever you’re going to be facing,” says Smith, who will win the Lonsdale belt outright if he prevails. “But you get used to it, the mind games and all the stuff like that. Listen, Sam is a good fighter and I’ve got a lot of respect for him. Who knows, one day I might be in there with something who really needles me? But just because there’s that respect, don’t confuse that with me not being ready to do whatever it takes in there, because if you did then you’d be wrong. This is serious.”

Maxwell, who now resides in Liverpool, insists Smith’s camp made an error of judgement when they agreed to face him.

Having recovered from that defeat to Alejandro Meneses by registering a points decision over Shaun Cooper, he said: “I think they looked at that (the Meneses bout) and thought ‘This is a good time to face him.’ I think they’ve made a mistake, because my training has gone perfect and I’m ready for this, a level above.”

Sam Maxwell stands between Dalton Smith and his latest victory: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Smith, though, isn’t fazed. Instead, the prospect of securing a place in the history books in front of his home fans fills him with a sense of anticipation and excitement.

“It’s great to be back here,” he says, after competing twice on the road following an emphatic victory over fellow Sheffielder Sam O’Maison at the same venue. “I can’t wait to get in and do what I do.”

Rotherham’s Junaid Bostan, who has won all of his five professional outings, appears on the undercard.