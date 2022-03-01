But now his grudge with Sheffield’s Kell Brook has been settled, the coast is clear for Khan’s teenage cousin Abdul to appear on a boxing show at the Magna Centre on Friday, March 11.

The 19-year-old is managed by Amir and notched up his third win in as many professional fights on the undercard of last month’s long-awaited showdown against Brook.

He is set to box four rounds in front of what is expected to be a capacity crowd of 1,200 people in Rotherham.

Among them will be ‘The Special One’, who will be supporting another fighter on the bill, Ingle Gym prospect Danny Murrell, according to the show’s Sheffield-based promoter Izzy Asif.

“Abdul’s a great prospect and has a massive following,” said Izzy.

"He’s got everything it takes to get right to the top, but until we get him down the line with the fights that test him you can’t really say how far he’ll go.

Kell Brook (second left) celebrates victory over Amir Khan (right) during their Welterweight contest at AO Arena on February 19, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

"He’s got a big reputation to hold up, being Amir’s cousin. He wants to get away from that and build his own reputation.”

Abdul has been tipped to follow in his cousin’s footsteps by none other than the former Olympic silver medallist and unified light-welterweight world champion himself.

Amir told The Sun last month: “I have followed his career since he had his first amateur fight around eight years ago and his long-term potential excites me.

“When I’m watching him fight, it’s like looking at myself at that age and with the right fights, at the right time, we will have a special journey.”

Abdul Khan (left) and Ricky Starkey during their Featherweight contest at AO Arena on February 19, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Dubai-based Amir, who is expected to waive his right to a rematch with Brook and retire, could also be at the show, which would mean an early reunion with his long-time rival.

"Never say never, we could have them in the ring again,” said Izzy, who is on good terms with both men and claimed to have helped get the ball rolling with negotiations over their fight.

"I don’t think there would be any animosity now. Don’t be surprised if you see them being good friends in the future.