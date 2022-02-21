The trio were also joined by Oasis legend Noel Gallagher, who watched the Special One dispatch his long-time rival from ringside alongside Manchester City stars Jack Grealish and John Stones.

Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Edinson Cavani were also among the stars who watched the sold-out fight at Manchester Arena.

Kell Brook celebrates victory over Amir Khan (not pictured) during their Welterweight contest at AO Arena on February 19, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

After the bout Brook’s team headed back to the Dakota Hotel, where they were staying, and were joined by Gallagher, Sheffield United captain Sharp and Sheffield Wednesday star Windass.

"It was nice to see Wednesday and United supporting Kell,” said Brook’s assistant trainer Amer Khan.

"Billy showed a lot of respect and support, it was great of him to come down. Josh is fantastic to be around, he’s such a nice, down-to-earth guy.

"Billy even said he’s going to come down to the Ingle Gym for a little training session, both of them have.

“Maybe they can have a little spar with each other, which would be interesting.”

Brook, 35, struck up a friendship with Windass after they met through their nutritionist, Greg Marriott, who masterminded the Special One’s conditioning ahead of his fortieth career win.

That allowed him to roll back the years and put on a ruthless display of aggression in front of 22,000 boxing fans inside the Arena.

"The icing on the cake was the legendary Noel Gallagher,” Khan said of the celebrations post-fight.

"He’s such a nice guy, he has time for everyone and spoke to all of the team.”

Brook, who has since jetted off to his Fuerteventura villa on holiday, is a well-known Blade who boxed Errol Spence Jr for the IBF world welterweight title in front of 27,000 fans at his beloved Bramall Lane in 2017.

Speaking last year, he told The Star: “As much as I’m United, I’m a big Sheffield man born and bred. I want the city to do well so I want both teams to do well.”