The 33-year-old overcame his friend Daniel Wells by four frames to three in their best-of-seven final clash at Q School last week to secure himself a two-year tour card.

By his own admission, Duffy is older and wiser these days – and he demonstrated his new-found battling qualities to recover from 3-2 down at the English Institute of Sport and emerge victorious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield snooker player Adam Duffy.

“I used my experience,” he said. “It was my plan to use my brain because I wasn’t playing as well as I could have done. I have not practised as much due to work.

"I wasn’t pushing the boat out when leading the frames, I was taking what was there and playing good safety shots.”

A stuttering start at Q School saw the Eckington-born potter crash out in the first round of Event 1 and fall 2-0 down in the second round of Event 2.

He said: “Something just clicked. I said ‘right, you need to start having a game plan and not just thinking you can pot balls’.

"It was a very, very tough Q School. Everybody wants to win, it gets edgy out there. I was proud of myself because I dug deep when I let a frame slip, the old me would have maybe thrown the towel in.

"I just thought ‘no, it can happen, so move on’.”

What does he hope to achieve this time round?

"I’m just going to aim high, I would like to push to get into the top 32,” said Adam, who now lives in Chesterfield.

"I’m a lot more mature, I appreciate things a lot more than I used to – what it takes, there’s a level and I see how dedicated players are.

"I can’t just do two or three hours and think I’ll win the tournament and play well.”

Of course, there’s still the prospect of becoming the first player from Sheffield to reach the World Championship.

Adam, who plans to quit his job as a bricklayer to practise full time, came within two frames of doing so in 2015.

"It’s got to happen,” he added.