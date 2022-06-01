But The Script’s Danny O'Donoghue got out of breath in the boxing ring on Tuesday morning ahead of the band's Utilita Arena Sheffield show tomorrow night.

The Irish singer-songwriter, whose chart-topping hits include ‘The Man Who Can't Be Moved’, ‘For the First Time’ and ‘Hall of Fame’, was put through his paces at the Ingle Gym in Wincobank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny O'Donoghue, front man of Irish rock band The Script, takes part in a training session at the famous Ingle Gym in Sheffield.

"It’s a good way to spend your days off and better than having a hangover.” said Dublin-born Danny, aged 41.

Danny is friends with the Ingle Gym’s head trainer turned musician Dominic Ingle, who has released two of his own singles to date.

Dominic previously trained Danny in Sheffield and visited him at his music studio.

"I just love the city,” Danny said of Sheffield. “To be honest I love nothing more than coming in here and just training, I absolutely love it.

Danny takes a breather to pose for a photo.

"I walk home and I’m like ‘I was down there again’, I’m showing them the pictures and the video.”

The boxing fan even wore a personalised Ingle Gym top for his workout with coach Amer ‘Killa’ Khan – a former Brendan Ingle protégé who was unbeaten in all 13 of his fights as a professional.

"I was pleasantly surprised with how accurate his punching is and how strong he is,” Amer said.

"I’m really impressed, he knew all the little tricks. Bring on Jake Paul.”

So, could an exhibition fight be on the cards?

"My management won’t let me,” said Danny.

"I have been trying to do some inter-club Muay Thai, but Muay Thai is very vicious. I have got bruises up and down the length of me.

"I would love to eventually do one for charity.”

The lyrical content of Danny’s songs reveal how the multimillion-selling artist is better suited to being a lover than a fighter, much to the delight of his adoring fans worldwide.

He added: “I just went into life saying ‘anything I’m terrified of I’m going to face down’. Fighting was one of those things I was terrified of, so I just faced it down and joined a boxing club then went on to Muay Thai.